Cyberattacks projected to hit $6T in annual loss. Here’s how to stay safe shopping online.

Instead of doing shopping in person, USA Today reports that online shopping is expected to dominate this holiday shopping season.

The FBI reports that since the start of the coronavirus, cyberattacks have increased by 300%. This year cyberattacks are projected to hit $6 trillion in annual loss, which has doubled since 2015.

About two-thirds of those surveyed by USA Today said they’re “concerned” about today’s cyber risks while online shopping, banking, and using social media, yet nearly one in three acknowledged that they are “not confident” in their ability to prevent a cyberattack.

But how can you buy online and feel fine? First, update your passwords. Aim for passphrases that include numbers and symbols that you can easily remember.

Go mobile. Add your debit and credit cards to your digital wallets to take advantage of their encryption protection.

Before typing in your credit card number, always verify that checkout is secure by confirming the URL starts with HTTPS … the “S” is a good indication your data is secure.

Sign up for customized transaction alerts. Receive an email or text every time your debit or credit cards are used.

Scammers are also taking advantage by claiming to be from financial institutions, asking for your personal information so they can make sure you are not compromised. In reality, anyone who contacts you directly asking for your information over the phone, via email or via social media is likely not authorized to do so. Hang up. Call your financial institution to confirm if the message was legit.

And financial experts say that during this shopping season, it’s smart to check your accounts daily.