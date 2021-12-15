How to keep your home safe during the holidays

You may not realize it but there are things that you do over the holidays that may be attracting thieves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may not realize it but there are things that you do over the holidays that may be attracting thieves.

News4JAX crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said there are things that you can do both inside and outside your home to protect your property and your family.

Jefferson pointed out that more deliveries are being done by those using their personal vehicles.

“They’re working for legitimate companies. However, there are those that are pretending to be delivery persons and what they’re doing is they’re taking any empty box and they’ll see a legitimate delivery … and they’ll exchange the box,” Jefferson said.

He suggested coordinating deliveries with neighbors, employers or other places of business, rather than having them sit on your porch for hours.

Another option is to ask the delivery person to conceal the package on your porch, tucked out of site.

Jefferson said doorbell cameras help to spot thieves, but they don’t really help to prevent them.

He also warned against displaying your tree with presents below it next to open windows.

Outside the home, Jefferson recommended parking your car outside the garage to deter thieves who would rather not encounter someone in the home.

“They want to get in and out as quickly as possible and not be seen by anybody,” Jefferson said. “When thieves break into your house, they’re not in there for 30 minutes eating a snack and going through your things. They’re in and out looking for whatever they can steal.”

He also reminded everyone to lock their car doors and not leave packages visible in the vehicle, even if it’s in the driveway.

“Even if a car alarm sounds, they’re ready to grab and go,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also said “Beware of Dog” signs can be a deterrent to thieves -- whether you have a dog or not.