Newest sign of area’s explosive growth: Changes coming to Bartram Commons

Zillow recently pegged the Jacksonville area as one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the nation. It forecast that growth to accelerate in 2022. A sign of that is the explosive growth expected in the Durbin Park community.

The area near I-95 and State Road 9B on the north side of Racetrack Road is undeveloped right now. But just wait. Construction during the third quarter of this year will cause it to morph.

Block One Ventures recently bought a parcel of land in the area called Bartram Commons. It paid $33 million for 38.93 acres.

The company plans to develop the property in three phases. When the bulldozers are done clearing all the land and construction crews are finished, the three developments will include 1,069 residential multi-family units.

They’ll be built right next to the fast-growing Durbin Park community. When it’s finished there will be a hospital, hotel and a lot of commercial and retail space.

“This area of Northeast Florida is one of the fastest-growing commercial development corridors in the state,” said Katelyn Taylor, the operations manager for Block One Ventures in a statement.

While they do know they plan to start development before the end of this year, no timeline for completion just yet.