If you’ve been targeted by an impersonation scam, the FTC wants to hear from you

The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the law that would help the agency get money back to people who have been targeted by government and business impersonation scams.

The FTC said current law limits its ability to combat these scams and return money to people, so the agency wants to change the law to make it easier to sue and get refunds for people who have experienced impersonation fraud.

But they want to hear from you.

If you’ve experienced impersonation fraud, or have an opinion about the proposed rulemaking, you have until Feb. 22 to submit a comment online and have your voice heard.

The FTC said the pandemic has made things even worse when it comes to impersonation fraud.

The FTC’s data show that COVID-specific scam reports have included 14,069 complaints of government impersonation and 9,850 complaints of business impersonation. People have lost over $52 million to COVID-specific government and business impersonators since January 1, 2020.