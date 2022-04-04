Egg, chicken prices jump as bird flu spreads in U.S.

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices. It is also threatening to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount.

Since February, the H5N1 virus has been detected in commercial and backyard flocks in at least 17 states, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So far, cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza have led to the deaths of more than 17 million birds, reports said, making it the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015, when nearly 50 million birds were slaughtered or died.

Shell egg prices have climbed to $2.88 a dozen, up about 52% since Feb. 8, Market Watch reports.

Restaurants are also saying this is adding to the current struggles due to the pandemic.

A Chief Operating Executive for Iowa Machine Shed Restaurants said they go through 400 dozen eggs a week in just the Iowa locations.

“I think it’s gonna get worse before it gets better,” Jeff Grunder said. “And eggs have really gone up. This last week we saw a $20 increase. That price almost doubled in a week, in a week’s time.”

Grunder said that on top of egg prices -- chicken is getting more expensive, making fresh meat hard to come by.

Along with price increases, supply shortages have made processed chicken difficult to find.

Grunder said the bird flu adds stress to an already struggling industry.

For those worried about spreading infection from birds to humans -- the CDC reports this strain of bird flu H5N1 poses a low risk to most humans.