Relief at the pump: Florida gas prices continue to drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re finally starting to see some relief at the pump. Florida gas prices dropped another seven cents last week.

The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks.

The average price in the state is now $4.01 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But AAA says don’t be surprised if prices rebound soon. Right now, people in West Palm Beach are paying the most in the state at $4.23. Crestview has the least expensive at $3.84.

In Duval County, we’re paying on average $3.94 for a regular gallon. Clay County is at $3.90. St. Johns County stands at $3.99. Nassau County is at $4.