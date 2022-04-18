69º

LIVE

Money

Relief at the pump: Florida gas prices continue to drop

AAA says don’t be surprised if prices rebound soon

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Gas prices, Florida
Gas price drop may not last forever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re finally starting to see some relief at the pump. Florida gas prices dropped another seven cents last week.

The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks.

The average price in the state is now $4.01 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But AAA says don’t be surprised if prices rebound soon. Right now, people in West Palm Beach are paying the most in the state at $4.23. Crestview has the least expensive at $3.84.

In Duval County, we’re paying on average $3.94 for a regular gallon. Clay County is at $3.90. St. Johns County stands at $3.99. Nassau County is at $4.

Florida gas prices dropped another 7 cents last week.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email