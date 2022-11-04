VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

DETROIT (AP) – Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.
The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles. (See below for more details)
Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.
Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.
The automaker says it’s not aware of any “incidents or injuries,” warranty claims or field reports about the problem.
Vehicles Recalled
- Audi A3 sedans manufactured between Nov. 26, 2018, and Jan. 24, 2020
- Audi A3 convertibles manufactured between Nov. 26, 2018, and July 12, 2019
- Audi Q3 SUVs manufactured between May 21, 2019, and July 30, 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas SUVs manufactured between Nov. 27, 2018, and Jan. 17, 2020
- Volkswagen Atlas SUVs manufactured on Apr. 28, 2021
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUVs manufactured between Apr. 19, 2019, and Feb. 25, 2021
- Volkswagen Golf hatchbacks and Golf Alltrack station wagons manufactured between Nov. 26, 2018, and Oct. 25, 2019
- Volkswagen Golf R hatchbacks manufactured between Jan. 25, 2019, and Aug. 19, 2019
- Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen station wagons manufactured between Nov. 26, 2018, and Aug. 27, 2019
- Volkswagen Jetta sedans manufactured between Nov. 26, 2018, and Oct. 23, 2019
- Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs manufactured between Nov. 28, 2018, and Aug. 17, 2019