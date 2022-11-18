Ready to cash in? You could have money, property waiting to be claimed in time for holidays

This is the third year News4JAX has teamed up with CFO Jimmy Patronis’ office for the Holiday Money Hunt

It’s that time of year! It’s time for Florida’s Holiday Money Hunt! News4JAX is officially launching the yearly campaign with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to help you put extra cash in your pocket -- at a time when all of us could really use the extra money.

From old bank accounts to forgotten utility deposits to estates, the state is holding more than $2 billion in cash and property -- and more than $196 million of it belongs to people in Northeast Florida.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s waiting to be claimed county-by-county:

Alachua: $25,259,154

Baker: $1,032,483

Bradford: $1,614,557

Clay: $12,207,645

Columbia: $4,777,303

Duval: $112,491,417

Flagler: $7,921,217

Nassau: $5,248,351

Putnam: $5,938,804

St. Johns: $18,975,466

Union: $645,258

This is the third year News4JAX has teamed up with Patronis’ office for the Holiday Money Hunt to get the word out about all the unclaimed cash and property that’s just sitting there. Since Patronis took office, more than $1.8 billion has been returned to the rightful owners.

You can tune in starting at 5 p.m. Monday. We’ll open our phone lines so you can find out if money is owed to you. (We’ll share the number to call when the phone bank is open.)

Members of Patronis’ staff will be with us to take your calls and check to see if you -- or maybe your business -- has money waiting to be claimed. They’ll be taking your calls until 7 p.m.

You can also check online at FLTreasureHunt.gov.