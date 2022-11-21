Making Ends Meet: Ways to save on your Thanksgiving dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inflation has pushed prices higher and higher on nearly everything. And as you prepare your Thanksgiving meals, you’ll pay more for that too. In fact, you’re already paying nearly 12 ½ percent more today for groceries than you were at the beginning of this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Because we know making ends meet is tough right now, News4JAX has been trying to help you save on the bills that really add up like your car insurance and homeowners’ insurance.

Now we want to help you save on your Thanksgiving dinner. We did the hard work for you to find the deep discounts being offered and the easiest ways for you to save at your neighborhood grocery stores. See below in alphabetical order.

Quick links: ALDI Store App | Weekly flyer (set ZIP Code for your neighborhood store)

If you’re shopping for Thanksgiving at your neighborhood ALDI, the store promises savings on holiday favorites with its “Thanksgiving Price Rewind.” In a move that started Nov. 2 and will run until Nov. 29, Aldi is matching 2019 prices – for discounts up to 30 percent – on more than 50 Thanksgiving staples ranging from appetizers to desserts to sides. Here are some examples the store says are included in the 2019 price offer:

The ALDI app will also allow you to see other items with price reductions, as well as weekly ads, and what’s new at your neighborhood store.

Quick links: Store app | Weekly flyer (set ZIP Code for your neighborhood store)

From spices to canned goods to household essentials, Dollar General promises its customers they will find more than 2,000 items priced at $1 or less.

Dollar General says there are also a lot of savings by using the free Dollar General app.

“My personal favorite thing to do is as I’m shopping -- I will pick up a product and scan the barcode. It’ll tell me whether there are any deals,” explained Katie Ellis with Dollar General Corp.

With the app, you can also view current deals, add digital coupons to use at checkout, and earn rewards for future purchases. News4JAX found a digital coupon that will allow you to save $5 off your purchase of $25 or more – good until Nov. 27, 2022.

Dollar General also offers advice for customers on ways to spend less and feed more during the holidays in a healthy way.

“We work with a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and she actually went through our food that we offer in the store, helping to identify those that are better for you,” said Ellis.

Quick links: Store app | Weekly flyer (set ZIP Code for your neighborhood store)

Publix offers its customers weekly discounts and deals -- including BOGOs (buy-one-get-one-free offers). And if a product that is on sale is out of stock at your neighborhood store, you can get a rain check good for 30 days for up to eight of the items at the sale price.

Keep in mind Publix also accepts certain competitor coupons. Its website states, “Publix posts a list of competitors whose coupons we accept in each of our stores. Ask Customer Service at your local Publix for that list.”

And, nearly every month, the store will offer $10 off a $50 gas card for every $50 in groceries purchased. You can check publix.com/savings for weekly ads, deals, and digital coupons.

Quick links: Store app | Weekly flyer (set ZIP Code for your neighborhood store)

Walmart says its effectively removing inflation for customers getting ready for their holiday meals by offering its customers last year’s prices. Walmart says it’s breaking down the Thanksgiving meal into two “baskets” to help shoppers (See the full breakdown here: Walmart.com/Thanksgiving.

The first is the “from scratch” basket. The second is a convenience list. So, they give the example of a pumpkin pie. The first basket will have ingredients to make a pumpkin pie. The second basket is you buy the pie already made.

According to Walmart, it has ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year and will offer lower prices through Dec. 26, 2022.

For additional savings, Walmart recently launched Walmart Rewards — which allows customers to earn additional savings towards future purchases in-store and online.

Quick links: Store app | Weekly flyer (set ZIP Code for your neighborhood store)

Winn Dixie is offering its customers a Thanksgiving feast for $30 along with savings on holiday essentials through Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“You get up to a 14-pound turkey, Butterball Turkey, get stuffing, you get vegetables, peas, you get green beans, cranberry sauce, you get corn with it as well, dinner rolls, an 8-inch pumpkin pie,” Winn Dixie Regional Vice President Shawn Sloan told News4JAX.

Customers can look for the meal display in the meat department.

While shopping at Winn Dixie, also keep an eye out for “red hands” on signs and tags inside the store. It’s part of Winn Dixie’s “Holiday Down Down” program to help save another 15 percent through the new year on more than 150 staple items.

Even more convenient, online shoppers get the same savings. And, if you spend at least $35, for a limited time, you can have your items delivered to your home for free.

“Times are hard right now, and customers are looking for a value,” added Sloan.