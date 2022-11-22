‘Trouble in Toyland’: How to avoid choking hazards when choosing toys

Before you stuff the stockings and get things wrapped up for the holidays, there is a simple test you can do to make sure the toys you -- or Santa -- plan to deliver are safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics lists choking as the No. 1 cause of death in children.

The most common choking hazards include:

Coins

Buttons

Small balls or marbles

Balloons

Pen or marker caps

Toys with small parts

How small is too small?

Here’s how to check if a toy or its parts are too small. You can use a device called a choke test cylinder, which simulates the mouth and throat of a child under 3 years old. Or you can cut a toilet paper roll to size and see if the toys or pieces – like blocks or puzzle pieces -- are small enough to be swallowed or cause obstruction.

When buying toys, there are four things to keep in mind: