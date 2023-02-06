How to keep you & your family safe as recalls skyrocket

The U.S. hit a record high in recalls in 2022 with more than a billion items recalled last year.

From dodgy designs to dangerous ingredients, experts agree there are more recalls. They also agree that’s because we are getting better at catching problems before they become fatal.

The top recall tracking websites help consumers catch recalls before they use a dangerous product.

First, check USA Today’s recalls database. It updates weekly and includes the latest recalls from consumer products and food to medicine and vehicles.

Tens of millions of cars and trucks were recalled last year. Three hundred different makes and models made the list.

Consumer Reports has a car recall tracker. If you enter your make, model, and year, it will alert you if there is a problem.

When it comes to food, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have email alerts you can sign up for to receive their recalls and safety notices.

Also, check your grocery store’s shoppers’ card. Most have an opt-in program for recall alerts.

The key to staying safe is to take recalls seriously. It could save your life.