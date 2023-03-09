Nearly 2M YETI coolers recalled after multiple reported magnetic safety hazards

YETI issued a recall Thursday for about 1.9 million of its soft coolers and gear cases because of a magnet-lined closure defect that could be dangerous if swallowed.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, which could cause serious injury or death if ingested.

The recall includes the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case, which were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and online at YETI and Amazon. The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip.

The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.

The coolers range from $300 to $350 dollars, and the gear cases are $50.

The CPSC recommends consumers stop using the recalled products and contact YETI at yeti.com to receive a full refund with an additional $25 gift card or a replacement.

There have been 1,399 reports of this issue. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.