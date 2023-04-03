Consumer Reports: Don’t miss these April shopping deals

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them – and they found some April discounts that will save you a lot of money.

Whether you’re grilling, mowing, cleaning, or just looking forward to spending more time outdoors, April is the perfect month to find deals on items to help you start your spring right.

“Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning. It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months ahead,” explained Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Vacuum cleaner

The Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon (Orig. Price $649). The cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life and any maintenance issues.

Lawnmower

The Ryobi Battery Mower is as low as $299 at The Home Depot (Orig. Price $399). Consumer Reports says the battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Bike helmet

When riding a bicycle, you want to make sure your head is protected with a good helmet. The Giro Register MIPS Bike Helmet is one of Consumer Reports’ top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. This helmet aced Consumer Reports’ impact tests and provides excellent ventilation.

Grill

The Permasteel Grill is as low as $379.99 at The Home Depot. The compact, low-priced grill heats food evenly and has three burners, electronic ignition, and two side shelves.

Other deals expected in April

Be on the lookout for other deals this month. Consumer Reports says carpet cleaners, chainsaws, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and string trimmers should all be on sale at some point in April.