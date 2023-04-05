Be wary of subscription scam targeting individuals, small businesses

Another day, another scam warning. But we want to help keep your money and identity secure.

And this one can really look legit.

It has to do with subscriptions you may or may not have.

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received reports from people -- and small businesses -- about notices claiming to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad or PayPal.

Here’s how it works:

You get an email or invoice, saying you’re being billed for hundreds of dollars to auto-renew a subscription service.

The email may include a PDF version of the invoice and a number for you to call if you want to cancel the subscription.

Once you call that number a “customer service agent” answers and pretends to help you cancel.

They may offer you a refund or ask you to confirm your bank account details so they can cancel the payment.

But once they have this information, they can access your account and withdraw money.

One person reported losing more than $400.

Here’s how you can protect your money: