Numbers working from home tripled during pandemic, Census Bureau finds

The number of people working from home tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to a new report by the Census Bureau. Those most likely to embrace the change were workers between 25 to 34 years old.

The two industries with the biggest increases:

Information, which includes Big Tech, which saw “work from home” numbers skyrocket from 10% to 42%

The FIRE industry -- finance, insurance and real estate

The smallest gains were in agriculture and mining, and entertainment and food services.

While every income level saw a change in people working from home, lowest paid workers saw the number of at-home assignments double and people in the highest tax brackets had three times as many opportunities to stay out of the office.

By 2021, working from home was more likely in the West and Northeast than the South.

Since most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, it is unknown if the growth in work-from-home will be permanent.