Who was clear winner in Consumer Reports’ window cleaner tests?

With spots, smudges, and grime -- the glass surfaces in our homes reveal a lot of our not-so-secret messes, so that’s a great place to start.

If you are expecting holiday guests, you’re probably trying to come up with a game plan to get your home clean. With spots, smudges, and grime -- the glass surfaces in our homes reveal a lot of our not-so-secret messes, so that’s a great place to start.

Store shelves are packed with a lot of glass cleaners like ammonia-based and ammonia-free. Then there’s the homemade vinegar solution. If you are unsure of what to get, to help save you time and money, Consumer Reports just tested several brands.

“I applied toothpaste, oily fingerprints, a mixture of margarine and flour and bright red lipstick to the bathroom mirror and living room windows. Then I sprayed each one with the different glass cleaners then I counted the number of wipes needed to get rid of the messes,” explained Jodhaira Rodriguez, Consumer Reports’ expert product tester.

Consumer Reports’ tests help “clear up” one big misconception: Vinegar should NOT be your go-to for glass.

Consumer Reports’ tests help “clear up” one big misconception: Vinegar should NOT be your go-to for glass. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

“It worked in our tests, and it removed our messes. But it did leave noticeable amounts of streaks behind, so it just requires a lot more wiping,” Rodriguez said.

And while ammonia-based cleaners like Windex are known for their cleaning power, Rodriguez says the smell isn’t so great. Plus, ammonia can leave streaks and film on some types of windows.

But not to worry, Consumer Reports found that the ammonia-free options cleaned just as well.

The winner is Sprayway foaming glass cleaner for about $3.29. It cut through all of Consumer Reports’ messes, leaving surfaces dry after just a single wipe. Plus, it can also be used as a chrome, tile, and porcelain cleaner, so you get more bang for your buck!

Consumer Reports found that the ammonia-free options cleaned just as well. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

If you’re just looking for a dedicated glass cleaner, Consumer Reports says Invisible Glass – for about $4.29 -- is also a great option.

But what about cleaning those hard-to-reach windows or exterior windows? Yes, you can get out the ladder, but Consumer Reports says your safety alone is worth the cost of a telescoping cleaning pole kit—available at most home improvement stores.

CONSUMER REPORTS: The Best Way to Clean High Windows

The telescoping kits typically start around $100. Regardless of the method you use, Consumer Reports says to wash your windows on a cloudy day. Direct sunlight can leave streaks on your windows because the liquid evaporates quickly and leaves residue behind.