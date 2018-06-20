Need a job? ALDI is hiring in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - ALDI wants you to become a part of their team!

The company is hosting a hiring event in Jacksonville on Thursday, June 21. It will be held at every ALDI store in the Jacksonville area from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They are hiring shift managers and store associates. Employees start at $12 - $16 per hour, plus additional $4.50 per hour premium when performing manager duties.

Job Requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Drug screening and background check

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

For more information about ALDI, visit www.aldi.us.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.