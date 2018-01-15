1 dead, another hurt in shooting at food mart, police say

Police said one person shot attempted to flee the area in his personal vehicle, but crashed two blocks away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a food mart, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to Highland Food Mart on Monaco Drive near Dunn Avenue around 2:35 p.m.

Police said there were several people hanging out both in front of and inside the Highland Food Mart when the shooting started, an early investigation revealed.

There were at least two people shot. Police said one person shot attempted to flee the area in his personal vehicle, but crashed two blocks away.

That person was taken by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to UF Health Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The second person shot was in the store and received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.