1 dead in double shooting off Wilson Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood across from a community center in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Matthew Street at Goodrich Road, across the street from the Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center.

JSO tells News4Jax both victims were males and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

