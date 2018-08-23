11-year-old hit by car was standout student, athlete, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Terry Bryant, an 11-year-old boy who was hit and killed crossing University Boulevard, left behind a void that cannot be filled for his family.

"Terry was an energetic, playful child," said Adante Brown, Terry's stepfather.

Brown said Terry, or TJ as he was known by many, had just begun sixth grade at Arlington Middle School and was a standout student.

"We went to a few Jaguars games when we moved here last year. He won some tickets from the school for having one of the highest test scores," Brown said.

In addition, TJ was an athlete planning on trying out for the football team.

"I was today actually supposed to bring him ... to get his physical," Brown said, holding back tears. "He was super excited."

Instead, Brown is planning funeral services for the young boy. On Wednesday, TJ was hit by a car while crossing the street at the corner of University Boulevard North and Wiltshire Street.

"I was waiting for my wife to go and pick him up and bring him home and when we got to the intersection...," Brown said, too emotional to finish his sentence. "They had just got off the school bus -- walking up the street. My son saw the street was starting to clear up somewhere they could cross the street. I don't know why he didn't wait to get up to the intersection."

There was no crosswalk where TJ was hit. According to Brown, about 12 to 15 students get off at the bus stop.

Parents of students who utilize the drop-off, including TJ's stepfather, told News4Jax they would like to see a chaperone at the bus stop. If not, they would like to see the buses pull off University Boulevard into a nearby neighborhood to let children off.

