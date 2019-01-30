15-foot shark spotted off the coast of St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Watch out, Henry Flagler!

A large shark was spotted on Tuesday about 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine, FL, research organization Ocearch said.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission estimated the shark was between 12 and 15 feet long.

Hilton, a 1,326-pound white shark, pings near Jacksonville Beach

Ocearch has a new tagging expedition planned in February off the Atlantic coast, from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville, Florida, Fox Carolina reports.

