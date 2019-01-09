Hilton, a 1,326-pound white shark, pings near Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hilton, a 1,326-pound white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off Florida’s east coast for over a month now. He has been pinging near Jacksonville Beach since the first of the year.

Hilton is a 12.5-foot adult shark and has traveled 18,129 miles in the past three months, according to the OCEARCH website.

A Twitter account, made by OCEARCH to track Hilton, posted that the shark rang in the new year in Duval.

Gonna get 2019 started right in Jacksonville, Florida!

What are you all up to? pic.twitter.com/txiSmjznmO — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) December 31, 2018

OCEARCH has a twitter profile for each shark it tags and tweets their locations.

Holy mackerel....literally! Just snagged a huge one here off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/q2VnSQFgix — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) January 2, 2019

Viper and Bailey also pinged nearby.

Viper and Bailey hanging out near Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday

OCEARCH has a new tagging expedition planned in February off the Atlantic coast, from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville, Florida, Fox Carolina reports.

