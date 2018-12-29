2 children shot in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Two children were shot in the Allendale neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 10:30 p.m. officers went to St. Vincent's Riverside in reference to two children being shot. When they arrived they found two minors, one seven and the other 15, who had both been shot in their lower bodies. They are expected to be OK.

The children told police they were shot on West 15th Street. The shooting happened very close to homes, but it is unclear if the kids were inside when they were shot.

Investigators are now trying to figure out if the two were shot by someone else or if there was a dispute between them before the shooting.

No suspect or vehicle information was given.

