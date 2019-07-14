2 injured in single-engine airplane crash in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. - St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a single-engine plane crash in Hastings Sunday morning.

In a facebook post, SJCFR reports the plane went down in a ditch near an agricultural field on B Barrel Factory Road.

Two people were on board.

One patient with potentially life-threatening injuries was airlifted to the trauma unit of Orange Park Medical Center.

The second patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the small plane was used for crop dusting. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

About an hour after the crash, News4Jax learned of a second small plane crash in St. Johns County. Two people were aboard a single engine plane that crashed in Elkton. Both were said to be OK.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.