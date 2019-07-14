2nd small plane crashes in St. Johns County

ELKTON, Fla. - About an hour after a small plane went down Sunday in Hastings injuring two pilots, News4Jax learned of a second small plane crash in St. Johns County.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the plane was a single engine Cessna that crashed in Elkton in a farm field off Canal Road near the intersection of County Road 13-A. Two people were on board and both were said to be OK.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Earlier in the morning, a plane went down near an agricultural field in Hastings. Two people were hospitalized, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash in Hastings was also under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.