2 killed at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two people were killed Tuesday in an apparent shooting at Summer Place Apartments on 41st Place in Gainesville, according to police. The Gainesville Police Department is asking nearby residents to shelter in place while they determine what happened.

News4Jax learned that both the victims were employees of the apartment complex.

The complex is about two miles from the University of Florida campus, surrounded by other complexes of off-campus housing.

This article will be updated throughout the afternoon as more information becomes available.

