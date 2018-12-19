3rd man pleads out in case of alligator taken on beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The third man involved in a stunt in which an alligator was seen on video being hauled on an August beer run to a Jacksonville convenience store has pleaded out, according to Duval County court records.

On Tuesday, court records show, Timothy Barr, 28, pleaded no contest to animal cruelty. The charge of unlawful possession of an alligator was dropped.

He was sentenced to two days in jail, time served; 20 hours of community service; and ordered to pay $100 to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The other two men previously pleaded out.

Court records show Kevin Scott Keene, 23, received credit for 57 days spent in jail and was released from custody after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Octavious Tavares Moore, 42, was sentenced to six months’ probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after he pleaded no contest to unlawful possession of an alligator.

