FWC: Two men arrested after gator-involved beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were arrested and charged with illegal possession of an alligator after photos surfaced on the internet showing a gator being carried through a Jacksonville convenience store.

According to a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency arrested Robert Timothy Barr, 28, and Kevin Scott Keene, 23, both of Jacksonville.

The identity of the man seen holding the gator in the photo above wasn't clear.

Video posted online shows a man walking into the store holding the gator under his right arm. He walked toward the counter, asking, “Ya’ll ain't out of beer are you?”

In addition to the illegal possession charges, Barr and Keene were charged with illegal exhibition of dangerous wildlife and cruelty to animals. All three charges are first degree misdemeanors.

FWC said officers are still attempting to identify the others shown in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call FWC at 1-888-404-3922.

