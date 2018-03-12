Burglar shot inside Westside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One young robber was shot and a second got away after an apparent home invasion late Monday morning at a Westside home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said that two people, at least one of them armed with a gun, knocked at the door of a home on Thumper Street, off Jammes Road, about 11:30 a.m. When the resident opened, the door, they pushed their way inside. The resident was able to retrieve his gun and fired at least one shot.

Police said the two robbers jumped out of second-floor windows of the home. One was found with a gunshot wound at the corner of Jammes and Harlow Boulevard. He was placed in custody, then taken to Orange Park Medical Center for treatment. Police are searching the area for the second robber.

The second robber was described as wearing a hoodie with a scarf over his face.

Police said they didn't know much more because the investigation was just beginning.

"(It was) very brazen, but, you know, we have daytime burglaries all the time," JSO Assistant Mike Chief Johnson said.

