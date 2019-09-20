2-year-old injured in apartment fire released from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly two months after a fire at a subsidized housing complex in Moncrief sent seven people to the hospital and left at least 11 families displaced, one of the children seriously injured in the fire was released from a hospital Friday.

Video sent to News4Jax by a family member shows 2-year-old Carla Ethridge ringing the bell at Shriners Hospital in Boston.

Family members told News4Jax that the people who were critically injured in the fire were Danielle Nicole Ethridge and her three children, Amarah, Carla and Taj.

Though Carla is no longer hospitalized, she is expected to have surgery next month, according to her aunt, Latesha Ethridge.

News4Jax was told that her siblings and Danielle Ethridge are still being treated in a hospital.

"People are telling me to stay strong, but it's easier said than done," her father, Keyon Ethridge, previously told News4Jax.

Investigations into how the fire started at Calloway Cove are still ongoing with the state fire marshal's office and other agencies.

