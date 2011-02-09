77ºF

Morning Show

Morning Show recognizes first birthdays

Parents: Send Your Photos

Tags: First Birthdays
photo

Every day on the morning show, Channel 4 airs photographs of babies on their first birthday. Monday through Friday, the segment runs about 6:20 a.m. On the weekends, it airs in the 7 a.m. hour.

If you'd like your child's birthday photo shown, please e-mail his or her picture at least two weeks in advance to morningshow@news4jax.com or mail to:

WJXT First Birthdays, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL  32207

If you use the mail, please be sure to include a self-addressed stamped envelope so we can get the photo back to you.  Also, be sure to include the birth date and tell us how to pronounce your child’s name.

Copyright 2011 by News4Jax.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.