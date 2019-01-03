Judge allows Katrina Brown’s defense attorney to withdraw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal magistrate judge has allowed the defense attorney for suspended City Council member Katrina Brown to withdraw from the case four weeks before her trial is scheduled to begin.

Jacksonville Beach attorney Richard Landes was appointed Monday to represent Brown on federal fraud charges.

Last month, Brown’s first court-appointed defense attorney, Darcy Galnor, filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case, citing "irreconcilable differences" with Brown.

Soon after Thursday’s hearing began, Judge James Klindt ordered that the courtroom be cleared except for court personnel, Brown and her attorneys. The judge explained that this needed to be done so that he could ask Brown and Galnor about the nature of their differences, which involved matters protected by attorney-client privilege.

That portion of the hearing lasted for more than an hour and 20 minutes. After a recess, Brown returned to the courtroom to another closed session, which lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Brown is scheduled to go on trial next month, along with fellow council member Reggie Brown. The two, who are not related, were charged as part of a 38-count federal indictment released in May 2018, which includes charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to Katrina Brown's family's barbeque sauce business.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In October, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown each asked the judge to separate their trials. A judge has not yet ruled on those motions. Also, in a separate court filing, Katrina Brown previously told the judge she was willing to testify on behalf of Reggie Brown, telling the court she had evidence that could help him clear his name. A judge has also not yet ruled on some other motions, which included requests to dismiss some counts, a request to separate some of Katrina Brown's charges into a separate trial and requests involving some of the language in the indictment.

Following the indictment, Gov. Rick Scott suspended the two from their council seats and appointed temporary replacements. Both seats are up for election in the city's spring elections.

During a break in Thursday’s hearing, Katrina Brown was asked outside the courtroom if she was still running for re-election, as she had initially filed for re-election early in 2018. Brown responded, “You’ll know next week,” referring to the city’s qualifying period, which runs from Jan. 7-11.

Katrina Brown is due back in court Jan. 17.