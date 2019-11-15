Private jet crashes into parked plane on runway at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – A private jet in taxi accidentally crashed into a parked plane at the San Antonio International Airport Friday afternoon.

No one has been reported injured in the wreck that occurred before 4 p.m., according to Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Aerial footage from Sky 12 showed one twin-jet plane partially parked on top of another twin-jet plane.

Arrington said the crash caused a 300-gallon fuel spill.

No commercial air traffic was impacted, according to airport spokesperson Rich Stinson.

Stinson said a Cessna Citation CJ3 accidentally thrusted during taxi and collided with a parked Cessa Citation Encore.

Both planes were on the ground at the time of impact, Stinson said.

The CJ3 left a San Jose, Calif. airport at 12:23 p.m., according to Flightaware.com, a website that tracks flight activity.

The Encore had been parked on the runway since Nov. 5, according to Flightaware.com. It arrived from New Orleans that day.

It was unclear how many passengers were on board either planes.