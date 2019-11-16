Man dies after crashing into trees off I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after crashing into multiple trees at the Interstate-75 exit ramp for County Road 236 just after midnight Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a GMC Sierra was driving northbound on I-75 before taking the exit for County Road 236.

That’s when his car drove off into the grassy shoulder and hit multiple trees.

Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced 38-year-old Russell Mcdonald dead at the scene. His family has been notified.