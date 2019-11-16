Woman shot, killed at apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed on Jacksonville’s Southside on Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Gate Parkway West around 4:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

According to Sgt. Doug Molina, there was no information about the shooter, who was at large. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The deadly shooting comes a week after a 25-year-old man died after being shot at the Century Deerwood Park Apartments on Gate Parkway. An arrest has not been announced in that shooting.