Person shot in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting reported Wednesday evening in the Springfield neighborhood.
The scene was near the intersection of East 8th and North Liberty streets.
An officer at the scene told News4Jax that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. That person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
News4Jax is working to gather additional information.
