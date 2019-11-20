Teacher arrested at elementary school in Mandarin after confrontation with administrators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-grade teacher at Greenland Pines Elementary School was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with administration turned ugly, according to an email that administrators sent to parents at the school.

According to the email from Principal Beverly Walker, school police were called after the teacher “was exhibiting belligerent behavior toward administration,” in the administrative office.

Walker did not name the teacher in the email to parents, but the teacher was identified by a DCPS spokeswoman as Stephanie Leuluai.

School police were able to control the situation, according to the email, and Leuluai was arrested. Leuluai’s booking sheet online shows she is facing charges of trespassing on school grounds and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Leuluai is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

During the confrontation, the school was placed on Code Yellow, which kept students in their classrooms until the issue was resolved.

“Thankfully, the incident was confined to the office and students and staff remained safe,” Walker wrote. “Because of the high standards and expectations we have for our educators, I am very disappointed to share this news. But as our school partners, I feel it’s important that you are aware of what took place.”

Leuluai’s class will be covered by a substitute, and the school will work to find a long-term replacement.

“My staff and I will stay closely involved with this class to ensure that there is no gap in teaching and learning,” Walker wrote.

She asked anyone with questions to contact her at 904-260-5450.