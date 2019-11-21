Brianna Williams booked into jail after release from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brianna Williams, the Jacksonville mother arrested in connection with her 5-year-old daughter’s disappearance, is out of the hospital.

Williams, 27, was booked Thursday into the Duval County jail on two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement related to the search for Taylor Rose Williams.

Williams was taken to UF Health Jacksonville Nov. 12 after what was described as an attempted suicide at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. She was hospitalized the same day authorities announced that human remains had been found in Alabama in the search for her daughter.

Though the remains have not been positively identified, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson said last week that they’re believed to be Taylor’s.

Brianna Williams, who’s now considered a person of interest in the case, reported her daughter missing Nov. 6. The disappearance triggered an Amber Alert and a massive search throughout the city. Two days later, the sheriff said Williams was no longer cooperating with police.

The search later expanded to rural Alabama, where investigators focused on a 25-mile radius stretching from Demopolis, where Williams has friends, to her hometown of Linden. Crews were combing a wooded area Nov. 12 when they uncovered the remains.

Later the same day, the sheriff disclosed that Williams had been hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance and was being charged with child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.

Jail logs show Williams remains in custody on $1.1 million bond while awaiting prosecution. She’s due in court Dec. 4 for an arraignment.