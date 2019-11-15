Family member: Taylor Williams’ mother out of coma, still in hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brianna Williams, the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, whose disappearance sparked a statewide Amber Alert, is no longer in a coma but is still hospitalized, according to a family member, who spoke with a reporter from a Tuscaloosa, Alabama news outlet.

According to a police report, Brianna Williams attempted suicide before she was arrested and absentee booked on charges of child neglect and giving false information to to investigators in the search for her daughter.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna Williams, a Navy petty officer, was taken to a hospital Tuesday after either overdosing or ingesting an unknown substance at NAS Jacksonville. At the time, she was reportedly in serious condition.

Brianna Williams was hospitalized after investigators announced Tuesday that human remains had been found during the search for her daughter in a wooded area in western Alabama. Sheriff Williams and Nelson said the remains are believed to be those of Taylor.

As of Friday afternoon, a positive identity on the remains had not been announced.

On Thursday, detectives were back at the scene in Alabama where the remains were found, after spending the week investigating the area. If forensics testing finds that the remains are those of Taylor, investigators will have to determine how she died and where she died. Regardless, the State Attorney’s Office said it will investigate the case in Duval County.

Brianna Williams has been called a person of interest in Taylor’s disappearance. Sheriff Williams said she stopped cooperating with investigators after reporting her daughter missing.