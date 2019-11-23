JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call about a shooting on Flanders Street and West 18th Street in Hogan’s Creek around 4 a.m. Saturday out a man with gunshot wounds. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives said they have not determined if the victim was inside or outside of a home at the time of the shooting, but say there was another person at the home and they are combing both scenes for evidence.

Police do not have any suspect information.

Investigators are currently speaking with family members and witnesses to learn more about what led up to the shooting. They ask anyone with more information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.