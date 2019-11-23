CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Students who restored a 1965 Mustang are raffling the car off to keep career training programs going at North Mecklenburg High School.

Tickets are $20. Jarod Brown teaches the mechanics class and tells WBTV "There’s a lot of money to be made and joy to be had in working with your hands.”

Some of the students in the class say it’s their favorite class.

The program has added another teacher. The program is able to accommodate 120 students.