JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Regency Inn motel in Arlington just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

There officers found two people with gunshots wounds. One was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both victims are now in stable condition.

Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating three scenes at the motel including the lobby. They are reviewing video of the shooting and speaking with witnesses at the scene.

The lobby of the Regency Inn in Arlington is one of three scenes part of a JSO investigation into a shooting.

News4Jax reporter Brittany Muller spoke with a woman who said she was part of a group of six people staying at the motel when gunfire rang out.

The woman said she heard about 20 shots.

JSO said they do have suspect information but are not releasing it at this time.

Check back for updates.