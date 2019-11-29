Are you looking for a new way to create traditions and new memories with your family?

You should consider cutting down a real Christmas tree this year! Your kids will love it!

We have a county-by-county breakdown of all Northern Florida’s choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms! Most farms also have hayrides, food, activities, animals and more!

Alachua County

20874 NW 91st Street, Alachua, FL 32615. Phone: 386-462-2060. BK Cedars - Open Nov 29 & Weekends: 10am - 6pm -- Nov 29th through Dec 22nd, 2019 & any other time by appointment. They also sell red cedar logs chipped on-site, and kettle corn!

3605 NW 69th Street Gainesville, FL 32606. Phone: (352) 373-4575. Unicorn Hill Farm - Find the perfect tree and cut it down! You can also have staff cut it down if you would like. Phone: 352-373-4575/ Fax: 352-392-9193. Email: unicornhill@yahoo.net

Baker County

Rudolph’s Christmas Tree Farm - Oh what fun! You can choose and cut from Red Cedar and Leyland Cypress trees. They also offer hayrides! 11965 O.C. Horne Rd.Sanderson, FL 32087. Phone: (904)259-7703 Oh what fun! You can choose and cut from Red Cedar and Leyland Cypress trees. They also offer hayrides!

Clay County

5255 Carter Spencer Road Middleburg, FL 32068. (904)272-3890 Songer’s Christmas Tree Farm - Make it a family tradition to have a real tree fresh from the farm! Bring your camera and enjoy. You can choose from Cedar, Sand Pine, Spruce Pine, Carolina Sapphire, and Leyland Cypress. They also have “frosted” trees (white or pink).

Marion County

9740 E. Hwy 318Citra, FL 32113 Phone: (352) 546-2365 | Hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm - Sand Pine, Red Cedar, Arizona Cypress, and Fresh Cut Northern Fraser Firs are available. They also have hayrides, a petting farm, and wreaths!Hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

10001 N E 27th Terrace, Anthony, FL 32617. Phone: 352-629-5634. | Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland - Serving families since 1990. Enjoy the family tradition of cutting your own tree. |Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday & Sunday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Nicholas’s Christmas Tree Farm - Find your favorite tree and cut it down! There are also fresh vegetables, raw honey, candles and more for sale. 14260 SE 80th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491. Phone: (352) 245-8633 Hours: Mon-Sun:10:00 AM - 5:30 PM - Find your favorite tree and cut it down! There are also fresh vegetables, raw honey, candles and more for sale.Hours: Mon-Sun:10:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Nassau County

274000 Murrhee Rd., Hilliard, Florida 32046. (904) 845-7447 A Southern CHRISTmas Tree Farm - Bring your family, walk through the fields and pick out your tree! They also have nightly bonfires, hayrides, train rides, and more.

Did you see any Christmas tree farms or events that we missed? Let us know in the comments section below!