Chick-fil-A in Yulee open 24 hours a day in December
It’s a Christmas miracle!
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – No more waiting for that peppermint shake or chicken minis!
Chick-fil-A in Amelia Island just announced they will be open 24 hours Monday - Friday for the entire month of December.
Chicken Biscuits and Minis available at midnight until 10:30 a.m.
The business will close at 10 p.m. on Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.
Address: 464004 FL-200, Yulee, FL 32097
