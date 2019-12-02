NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – No more waiting for that peppermint shake or chicken minis!

Chick-fil-A in Amelia Island just announced they will be open 24 hours Monday - Friday for the entire month of December.

Chicken Biscuits and Minis available at midnight until 10:30 a.m.

The business will close at 10 p.m. on Saturdays and will remain closed on Sundays.

Address: 464004 FL-200, Yulee, FL 32097