Two people were shot in the upper body at the intersection of Restlawn Drive and Moncrief Road in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department treated them at the scene.

Both were transported to an area hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.