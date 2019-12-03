Looking for a sublime Asian fusion meal near you?

1. Blue Bamboo

Photo: matt c./Yelp

First on the list is Blue Bamboo. Located at 3820 Southside Blvd. in Kilarney Shores, the eatery, which offers Chinese comfort food and more, is the highest-rated Asian fusion restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp.

2. Domu

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Next up is Windy Hill's DOMU, situated at 4852 Town Center Parkway, Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion spot and cocktail bar, which serves ramen and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: john l./Yelp

Riverside's Hawkers Asian Street Fare, located at 1001 Park St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers tapas and ramen, four stars out of 1,361 reviews.

4. Peony Asian Bistro

Photo: jay p./Yelp

Peony Asian Bistro, a Chinese and Asian fusion spot in Southwood, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10586 Old St. Augustine Road to see for yourself.

5. Kaika Teppanyaki

Photo: belen v./Yelp

Over in Riverside, check out Kaika Teppanyaki, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion, teppanyaki and sushi spot at 1012-1 Margaret St.

