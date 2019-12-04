Jacksonville woman wins $2M from lotto scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE – A Jacksonville woman has claimed a $2 million top prize from the Cashword Scratch-Off game

Linda Zimmerman, 73, of Jacksonville, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.

Zimmerman purchased her winning ticket from Day N’ Nite Food Store on Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville.

It looks like the $10 scratch-off game paid off!

The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.