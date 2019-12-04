Man killed in Springfield shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Springfield, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Mike Wilcox, with the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, said officers responded about 1:44 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired at East 16th Street and Main Street North. Police said they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley. The man died at the scene. Police said they believe they know the identity of the man, but they were waiting for the medical examiner to confirm.

Police are now looking for the shooter, who they said they believe got away in a gray, newer-model four-door Honda Civic with a Florida tag. Silcox said the shooting may have been a drive-by or the shooter may have gotten into the car afterward.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was involved and investigators said they are looking at all possible motives.

Detectives asked for witnesses to come forward and asked businesses and residents to check surveillance cameras.

Minister Mikhail Muhammad told News4Jax that he was in a nearby restaurant with his family when they heard the shots.

“We ran to the window,” he said. “We saw a few people that were outside scatter, and the young man collapsed.”

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).