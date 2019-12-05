Cedar Hills Elementary librarian arrested, charged with grand theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old librarian at Cedar Hills Elementary School was arrested and charged with grand theft, according to a news release Wednesday from Duval County Public Schools.

Pamela Drinkwater will be reassigned while the school district conducts an investigation, the release said. It said Drinkwater has been an employee with Duval County Public Schools since January 2008.

Drinkwater’s work with DCPS began at Enterprise Learning Academy, where she was an elementary standards coach, the district said, and that she worked at Long Branch Elementary School before being assigned to Cedar Hills in 2014.

Parents were notified of the arrest through a phone call from the school’s principal.

News4Jax has requested the full arrest report.