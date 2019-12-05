Indulge on New American food at these top Jacksonville eateries

Craving New American food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Orsay

Photo: krystina h./Yelp

Topping the list is Orsay. Located in the Avondale Historic District at 3630 Park St., the French and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end New American restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 765 reviews on Yelp.

Want to know more?

According to the business's Yelp profile, the upscale restaurant has been "recognized as Jacksonville's best restaurant by locals in Folio Weekly for the last five years," and it aims "to bring locally sourced ingredients together with genuine Southern hospitality." The menu features French-inspired brunch, lunch and dinner options, such as pan roasted fish, braised beef short ribs and rack of lamb, and you can view the full wine list here.

2. Matthew's Restaurant

Next up is San Marco's Matthew's Restaurant, situated at 2107 Hendricks Ave. With four stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the fine dining New American restaurant and wine bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. The elegant eatery and lounge offers an eclectic menu of New American and European dishes, such as lamb chops, prime beef tenderloin, seared foie gras, truffle chicken noodle soup and roasted oysters. Happy Hour is available weekdays from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

3. Wine Cellar

PHOTO: katrice s./YELP

Southside's Wine Cellar, located at 1314 Prudential Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the well-established New American spot four stars out of 78 reviews. Yelper April D., who reviewed Wine Cellar on July 10, wrote, "It took us so long to decide what we wanted but we all ended up getting five different things to share. Every single thing we had was incredible." The fancy restaurant serves lunch, dinner, drinks and dessert, with menu highlights being bacon wrapped scallops, seared yellowfin tuna, roast duckling, New Zealand lamb chops and chicken piccata.

